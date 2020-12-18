Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham danger driver sent to Crown Court

A DANGEROUS driver has been sent to the crown court for sentencing after pleading guilty to a host of serious motoring charges.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 9, was Brandon Lee Tidbury.

The 23-year-old, of Bath Road, Thatcham, admitted driving a Seat Leon dangerously on Bowling Green Road, Thames Road and Dart Close, Thatcham.

He further admitted failing to stop for police when required; driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

All the above offences were committed in Thatcham on Monday, April 27.

Mr Tidbury was told that the matters were so serious that the court’s powers of punishment were insufficient.

Magistrates therefore declined further jurisdiction and sent the entire case to Reading Crown Court where Mr Tidbury will be sentenced by a judge on a date to be fixed.

He was meanwhile made subject to an interim driving ban and was released on unconditional bail.