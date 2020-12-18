West Berkshire economic development company closes after funds hit by Covid

An economic development company (EDC) set up to promote business in West Berkshire is closing due to a drop in its funding caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Newbury West Berkshire EDC was formed by a wide range of local businesses, including the Newbury Weekly News, three years ago and employed Robyn Brookes as its first chief executive in August.

But many of its member organisations have been badly hit by the impact of Covid-19 and funding has declined significantly over the course of this year.

So the EDC will revert to being a volunteer-led organisation and Mrs Brookes will be leaving.

A statement said: "A great deal has been achieved by all those involved over the last three years.

"However, in view of the current business climate and as yet uncertain outlook it has become clear that a company that relies substantially on income from membership fees is unsustainable.

"The company will be formally closed and it is planned that the organisation will continue with the support of the current volunteers and members as an unincorporated association.

"This will include the stakeholder group and the various active committees.

"We have given the business community in West Berkshire a voice and a vehicle through which it can express its needs and views relating to the future of West Berkshire.

"There is a strong relationship with the local authority and other important organisations through which we can help shape the future prosperity of the area and we trust this will continue.

"We also hope to continue, with the support of stakeholders and members, our regular business forums which have proved so successful even in an online form.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last three years and hope this will continue.

"We would also like to thank Robyn for all her work on our behalf since the summer."