Greenham Trust's Christmas Double Matched Day is resounding success

A MAMMOTH £155,000 was raised for 10 local charities on Greenham Trust’s special Christmas Double Matched Day.

Last Friday, every pound up to £5,000 donated on The Good Exchange platform was double-matched by the trust – meaning each £1 given by the public became £3, giving the charities the opportunity to raise £15,000.

With 669 donations received on the day, eight of the 10 finalists (Berkshire Maestros, Bradfield Village Hall, Fair Close Centre Age Concern, Greenham Control Tower, Pamber Heath Memorial Hall, Sebastian’s Action Trust, Swings & Smiles, Time to Talk West Berkshire, Young people & Children First) surpassed their £5,000 public donations target, receiving the maximum £10,000 boost from Greenham Trust.

Greenham Control Tower came tantalisingly close, needing only a further £160, and Recovery in Mind significantly exceeded the amount it had expected to raise on the day.

The donations reached an incredible £155,374.03, broken down as follows:

n Total amount donated – £56,537.29

n Match funding from Greenham Trust – £93,527.32

n Gift Aid on donations – £5,309.42

n Total awarded – £155,374.03

Following an incredibly tough year for the charities, the Double Matched Day will have an enormous impact on the community.

Fair Close Centre trustee Josie Reed said: “I am so grateful to Greenham Trust for helping us as you did in so many ways and we are absolutely thrilled with the outcome.

“I wondered whether we would make it to the £15,000 mark, but to get to nearly £18,000 is really fantastic.

“We can now concentrate on providing our services without the constant worry of whether or not we are exceeding our budget and in danger of running out of cash.”

Greenham Control Tower trustee David Thomas said: “The Greenham Control Tower trustees would like to thank everyone for their support for Double Matched Day yesterday.

“Thanks to your amazing generosity, we raised almost £15,000 and will be able to fund all our exhibitions and infrastructure plans for 2021.

“Particular thanks to all of the public and volunteers who helped make it such a great success, and #manormarketing and English Provender for their corporate sponsorship.

“We are overwhelmed by the support and feedback we got from the community.”

Time to Talk West Berkshire service manager Tammy Willsher added: “Being part of this day has not only raised funds for us but will have helped to raise further awareness of our service.

“It has also pushed the charity to produce our first-ever newsletter and young ambassador video which I am extremely proud of.”

Summarising the importance and success of this event, Greenham Trust and The Good Exchange chief executive Chris Boulton said: “We know how difficult it has been for charitable organisations across the world to run fundraising activities during the current Covid restrictions and we were absolutely overwhelmed by the imagination, ingenuity and enthusiasm from our 10 charitable finalists both before and during Christmas Double Matched Day.

“Offering match funding through our online platform to help local charities and community groups raise funds through supporter and community engagement is a fundamental part of what we do at Greenham Trust and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the local community going forwards into 2021.”

Many of these causes are still fundraising.

To find out more, visit https://thegoodexchange.com/christmas-double.

If you are interested in working alongside Greenham Trust to support the community, contact head of collaborative funding Julian May at julian.may@thegoodexchange.com