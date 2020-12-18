Three people die at Newbury Willows Edge care home following coronavirus outbreak

Three residents at a West Berkshire Council-run care home have died following an outbreak of Covid-19.

The council said that 28 residents and 18 staff had tested positive.

The council's executive member for adult social care, Graham Bridgman (Con, Burghfield & Mortimer) said: "There's a covid outbreak. The officers are dealing with it and have been since notification.

"We will want to investigate to the extent that we can identify a causation, that may actually prove impossible.

"We're trying to nail down exactly how covid got into the care home. It's too early to say. We are dealing with the outbreak, that's what officers are involved in and it's to early to say anything else".

Willows Edge is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care to people aged 65 and over, and can support 39 people.

The council has been approached for further comment.

The news follows a sharp increase in cases in the district in the last week, with the rate per 100,000 population at 174.2, with 276 cases in the seven days to December 11.

West Berkshire will move into Tier 3 restrictions at 12.01am tomorrow (Saturday) following the increased number of cases.

The district had been in Tier 2 since the end of the second national lockdown two weeks ago.