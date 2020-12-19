Tadley community put together special Christmas video

THE Tadley community have come together this Christmas to produce a special video performance of Keane’s hit Somewhere Only We Know.

Thirty local residents sent in clips to organiser Nicki Bennett of themselves singing the 2004 single.

Family friend Chris Mitchell then put the video together.

Since being uploaded on to YouTube, the video has garnered more than 6,000 views and has had a huge response on the Tadley community Facebook page.

Mrs Bennett, who moved to Tadley a few years ago with her husband Tim, said the video had brought the community together.

She said: “There are so many beautiful voices in Tadley and I suppose it’s a celebration of community really.

“I was so impressed by so many of the recordings, it was really tricky for them as singers because they had to record their singing in their home.

“The response has been amazing.

“It’s more than just the views, I mean that’s been wonderful, but I think it’s had the effect of building more community bonds.

“One of the guys in the song told me he’s been stopped twice, so it’s just allowed chats and friendships to build.

“I think in a year that’s full of change, it’s maybe given us a little bit of time and space for us to think about what’s most important – like faith, family, the message of Christmas.

“Those things stay the same.”

Mrs Bennett said she had decided to arrange it after seeing The UK Blessing on YouTube, where members from churches over the country worked together to produce a song during lockdown.

She said: “The idea came about because of lockdown and everything being cancelled.

“The church had to cancel a lot of stuff, plus other things were being put on hold in the community, and Christmas in lockdown has been really tough for everyone.

“At the same time I heard a song called The UK Blessing, and it was so beautiful that it got my mind thinking, what if we could do something similar.

“We just asked for people who enjoyed a sing-song, it was just something to bond the community.”