Community rallies around West Berkshire Foodbank

IN November 2019, West Berks Foodbank was operating with a team of around 12 people and received 3.9 tonnes of food in donations.

Fast forward 12 months, more than 90 people have signed up to volunteer for the charity and last month it received more than 18 tonnes of food to be given to people in need.

It has been a challenging year for all, but at the same time the coronavirus pandemic has given communities the opportunity to really pull together and support everyone in their time of need.

West Berks Foodbank project manager Fran Chamings said the community support for the foodbank – both the number of willing volunteers and the sheer amount of food donated – had been phenomenal.

She said: “Some of them are volunteering 20 to 25 hours a week because the need is there.

“They put their heart and soul into their charity – once they’ve adopted it, there’s very little they won’t do.

“I get calls every day from people asking what they can do to help, whether they can volunteer.

“It’s such a shift – people want to do something for their community.

“The reverse advent calendar [a unique advent calendar asking people to donate a specific item on a certain date] has just gone nuts.

“Families are doing it, they’re getting kids involved and the food has been coming in thick and fast.

“We don’t know what to do with ourselves at the moment, we’ve got so much stock coming in, but we’ve got to have that amount in because we are shifting it out.”

In July, the Newbury Weekly News reported that the pandemic had caused a 400-per-cent rise in demand for the foodbank – which since March 30 has been operating from its temporary warehouse at Greenham Business Park after its centres were closed.

Mrs Chamings said that demand had evened out since then – down to a more manageable 50-per-cent increase – but that significantly the demographic of those using the foodbank had changed as economic conditions from the pandemic hit jobs and livelihoods.

She continued: “Seventy to 75 per cent of the people contacting the foodbank are completely new, and a lot of those people have mortgages, which is a real shift.

“Lots of people have had their hours and wages cut and people tend to pay their mortgage, council tax, utilities and then see what’s left over for food. They’re the people that are coming to us.

“I think sometimes people perceive that food from the foodbank goes to people that can’t be bothered to work or are just using it to feed their habits.

“That isn’t the case and it never has been.

“That’s been the shift in the public – they realise that the foodbank is for people in genuine need, we’re all in this together and it could’ve been any one of us.”

Already this month, the foodbank – which has been serving the West Berkshire community since 2013 – has sent out 10 tonnes of food and is expecting to send out another 10 tonnes before the year is out – the most it has ever sent out in one month.

With Christmas just over a week away, Mrs Chamings said its stock was looking healthy and encouraged everyone to take a rest over the festive period ready for a renewed drive in January.

She said: “I don’t want to be sending our Christmas stuff out in January and February, so I think our shelves will start emptying by mid-January.

“Everyone has done amazingly, you’ve put us in an amazing position to service all our clients over Christmas and we’re so incredibly grateful and humbled.

“We’re working very long hours, and we stand there and we watch somebody else arrive – they’ve worked with their kids or work colleagues and they say ‘we’ve got something for you’.

“It’s just so heartening and such a joyful place to be in.”

For more information on the foodbank, go to https://westberks.foodbank.org.uk/about/