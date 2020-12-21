Newbury MG Owners Club drives hard to meet donation target to Cancer Research UK

NEWBURY MG Owners Club has donated more than £1,300 to Cancer Research UK following a series of fundraisers.

The club raised money for the charity during 2019 and early 2020, through raffles and a slimming group set up within the membership, which raised money by way of fines.

The club, the Newbury branch of the classic car organisation, realised that driving and social activities would be severely curtailed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and that there wouldn’t be opportunities to raise funds to meet its £1,000 target for the charity.

It agreed to cancel club subscriptions this year, but in its place members agreed to contribute to the Cancer Research UK fund so the target could be met.

A total of £1,314 was raised and on December 7 a cheque was presented by the club’s area secretary Tony Gilbert to Tina Emmens, assistant manager at Newbury Cancer Research.

The group has also donated £380 to West Berks Foodbank from its Christmas charity fund after the group held quiz and bingo evenings on Zoom.