Thanks to all involved in Newbury Weekly News Over 80s Parcel Fund

AS Christmas is very nearly upon us, the work to organise the Newbury Weekly News Over 80s’ Christmas Parcel Fund is starting to come to a close.

The Parcel Fund was again a tremendous success and we always try to write individual letters to companies and organisations who have helped in any way.

In addition to this, we also like to publish their names, as I feel so few of our readers realise how many people are involved in so many different ways.

All of this support is needed and it is the help we receive from these people and companies that enables us to continue with something that means so much to so many elderly people in our community.

This year, 1,875 elderly people in Newbury, Thatcham, Hungerford and surrounding villages received a food parcel and for many of them it is the knock on the door that means so much, especially after this very challenging year for everyone.

We were also very pleased that support from local companies – and especially Greenham Trust for sponsoring us again this year – made it possible for the Parcel Fund to pay the extremely large food bill from Sainsbury’s.

I would like to thank all individuals and companies who helped in any way, either with distribution or the many very kind donations that we received.

As you can imagine, the list is far too long to mention everyone and I will apologise now if I have forgotten you, but here are some of the many companies, groups or people who helped and without whom the Newbury Weekly News Over 80s’ Parcel Fund would not have been such a tremendous success again.

Sue and Colin Kitchener, John Smart and other members from Thatcham Rotary Club, Ted and Daphne Angel from CHAIN in Hungerford, Newbury Rotary Club, Newbury Lions, Newbury Young Farmers, Sainsbury’s PR ambassador Carol Irwin, Angela Foan, Jean Graves, Leigh Rivers, Marion Blissett, Martin Taylor, Caroline Howell, George Rixon, Szilvia Raczs, Melinda Varju, Lynne Hutchins, Andy Palmer and Tonya Parsons, Trustees of Croft Hall in Hungerford, Hungerford Town Council, Thatcham Town Council, Kennet School, St Bartholomew’s School, Trinity School, Camp Hopson Removals Ltd, Peter Jones from Swift Couriers plus other employees, Kintbury Parish Council, Izac Ltd, Brimpton Parish Council, Town and Manor of Hungerford, Soroptomist Group, Jones Robinson, Castle Windows, Brenda Stephenson, Donnington Hospital Trust, Colefax Charitable Trust, Avril Hewitt, Tony Hine, Joyce Lewis, Emma Terleske, Daniel Fulker, Ami-Rose Spring, Leigh Woodman, Kevin Mosley, Matt Saywell-Lee, Mike Gilbert, Emma Herne, Sara Zama, Will Davis and John, Newbury Trefoil members, Tony Stone and son, Barbara Herne and Rachel, Betty Pocock, Tony Stone, Polly Capron, Valerie Byrom-Taylor, Jan Kearn, Mary McClafferty, Margaret Bolam, Ruby Martin, Sarah Breadmore, Patricia Gilmore and Lizzie Hayes.

So next year, when you see volunteers collecting for the fund, or are asked to get involved in an event to raise money for this truly local charity or just come along to one of our fundraising events, remember that the parcels are a gift to some of West Berkshire’s oldest residents, and this year especially have really helped to brighten up their Christmas.

The food parcels, which are from the whole community, are just a way of all of us saying a big ‘thank you’ to the elderly people in Newbury, Thatcham and Hungerford for all they have done during their lifetime.

May I take this opportunity on behalf of all the elderly people in Newbury, Thatcham and Hungerford to thank you all and let’s hope for a better and healthy 2021.

Jo Fulker, NWN Over 80s’ Christmas Parcel Fund co-ordinator