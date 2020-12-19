Reading Magistrates' Court: father told: pay child support or go to jail

A FATHER has been told to pay thousands of pounds in child support arrears or go to jail.

Reading magistrates ruled on Friday, December 11, that the 35-year-old had shown a “wilful refusal” to support his offspring.

In the dock was Piotr Kuzma of Harley Court, Brocas Road, Burghfield Common. He was summonsed there by the Government’s Child Maintenance Service (CMS) in accordance with section 39A of the Child Support Act 1991.

The CMS sought £3,485 for non-payment of child support and costs. After finding that Mr Kuzma, who was legally represented at the hearing, had no reasonable excuse for non payment, the court ordered him to settle the bill. Specifically, Mr Kuzma must pay £100 per month, each month, until the debt is settled and the first payment falls due on January 8 next year.

If he defaults on these payments, the court ruled, Mr Kuzma will go to prison for 28 days