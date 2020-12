A MAN has been caught with both heroin and crack cocaine.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 11, was Michael Joseph Williams.

The 44-year-old, who lives at Lockside Court, Aldermaston, admitted possessing both Class A-controlled drugs in Midgham on Friday, June 12.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £22.