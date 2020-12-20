Ramsbury Estates bans Vine & Craven Hunt 'with immediate effect'

HUNTING has been banned with immediate effect on all land belonging to Ramsbury Estates Limited.

The move follows a “serious”, but unspecified, incident on land near Hungerford involving the Vine & Craven Hunt.

Ramsbury Estates Limited said in a statement: “The estate became aware of certain allegations made against the Vine & Craven Hunt last week.

“This was following an outing by the hunt on the eastern side of the estate near Hungerford.

“These allegations would be in contravention of the 2004 Hunting Act and, if true, would be a very serious matter.

“We have spoken to the hunt, who strenuously deny any wrongdoing.

“If the allegations are proven then the law will naturally take its course.

“In light of this it was decided to stop all hunting for the foreseeable future on all estates land, whether tenanted or not.”

The estates, owned by Swedish billionaire Stefan Persson, covers 19,000 acres across Wiltshire, Berkshire and Hampshire.

Reading Hunt Saboteurs said on social media its members had tried to intervene in what it described as illegal activities at a Vine & Craven Hunt near Hungerford on Saturday, December 5.

A spokesman for the Hunt Saboteurs Association, Lee Moon, said: “We’re delighted that Ramsbury Estates have stopped any hunting with immediate effect, but we’re even more delighted at how quick they were to take this action.

“It shows that land owners are desperate not to become embroiled in the police investigation and public outcry that’s engulfing the hunting community.

“Finally, 15 years after the Hunting Act, the tide is finally turning and hunts are fighting for their very existence.

“Well done to Reading hunt sabs for bringing Ramsbury Estates to public attention.

“We look forward to many other large estates denying access to the hunts.”

The Vine & Craven Hunt has not responded to requests for a comment.