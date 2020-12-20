Sports Personality of the Year 2020: Good luck Hollie

GOOD luck to Upper Lambourn jockey Hollie Doyle at tonight's Sports Personality of the Year.

The 24-year-old is the only woman to be nominated for the accolade this year and is joined on the shortlist by cricketer Stuart Broad, boxer Tyson Fury, Formula 1's Lewis Hamilton, footballer Jordan Henderson and snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan.

She is currently second favourite to pick up the coveted title, with only Lewis Hamilton ahead of her.

Despite the obstacles that everyone has faced this year, Hollie has arguably had the best season of her career so far. She broke her own record for winners ridden by a British woman in a year - nearly 150 - had a Champions Day double, was the first woman to ride five winners in one meeting at Windsor on August 29, 2020, and claimed her first Royal Ascot victory.

She has already been named the 2020 Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.

Hollie has been granted special permission to attend tonight's ceremony after racing in Deauville, France yesterday.

Racing's previous successes at Sports Personality of the Year were Frankie Dettori's third place in 1996 and Sir AP McCoy's victory a decade ago.

You can watch the ceremony on BBC1 at 8pm tonight (Sunday).