Rain weather warning before Christmas for West Berkshire

IT'S set to be a very wet run up to Christmas after a rain weather warning was issued for West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

Spells of heavy rainfall are expected across southern England from 6am on Wednesday morning until 6am on Thursday morning, and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning – the least severe of the three.

The heaviest rain is likely to develop during Wednesday evening and continue overnight before clearing away to the southeast by Thursday morning.

Much of the area is likely to see 20 to 40mm through this period, although there is potential for some places to see as much as 50 to 70mm of rain.

The rainfall may lead to flooding in places and potentially disrupt travel.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, and there's a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.