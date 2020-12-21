Coronavirus West Berkshire: Hotspot areas between December 8 and 15

THE areas of West Berkshire which recorded the highest numbers of Covid-19 cases last week have been revealed.

It comes after the government introduced Tier 4 restrictions, which will prevent most people in West Berkshire from meeting anyone from another household indoors at Christmas.

Public Health England has broken down the data to show the number of confirmed cases recorded in local neighbourhoods, which are known as Middle Super Output Areas (MSOAs).

The latest figures show 387 people tested positive for the virus in West Berkshire between December 8 and December 15. That’s 232 more than in the previous week.

In the district, Thatcham South East and Bradfield recorded the highest number of cases (40) that week.

There were 35 confirmed cases in Thatcham Town, 32 in Calcot North and Little Heath and 32 in Newbury Central and Greenham.

In Newbury North West there were 27 cases, while Thatcham North East recorded 21 and Purley recorded 20.

Confirmed cases in other areas of West Berkshire:

Hermitage and Cold Ash – 20

Newbury Clay Hill – 18

Mortimer and Aldermaston – 15

Burghfield Common – 14

Newbury South West – 14

Thatcham West – 13

Calcot South – 13

Theale and Beenham – 13

Newbury Wash Common – 11

Hungerford – 11

Streatley and Pangbourne – 11

Westwood – 10

Kintbury and Boxford – 8

Chieveley, East Ilsley and Compton – 5

Lambourn and Great Shefford – 4

West Berkshire’s seven-day infection rate currently stands at 244.2 cases per 100,000. Two weeks ago, it had one of the lowest seven-day infection rates in the country (53.6 cases per 100,000).

The government has imposed Tier 4 restrictions on all areas of Berkshire, following a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases which has been driven by a new strain of the virus.

It means non-essential shops, hairdressers and leisure and entertainment venues have been closed and people are being urged to stay at home.

The rise in cases will be discussed by West Berkshire Council’s Local Outbreak Engagement Board tonight.