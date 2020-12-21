Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Boaty McFly tippers run aground on West Berkshire roadside

Boaty McFly tippers

A boat called 'Little Gem' has been dumped in a lane off Crookham Hill. Alongside the small vessel, there is a mattress, bags of rubbish and some wood. 

Perhaps the perpetrators might have thought twice if they had known about the Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain in the run up to Christmas.

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be liable for prosecution. If found guilty, punishments could include fines of up to £50,000, or five years' imprisonment.

  • anorak

    21/12/2020 - 13:48

    Nice to see the NWN making light of this serious problem!

