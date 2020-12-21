Mystery of seagoing vessel at Crookham Hill

West Berkshire coronavirus: figures for December 21
Mon, 21 Dec 2020
A run-down boat called 'Little Gem' seems to be abandoned in a lane off Crookham Hill. Alongside the small vessel, there is a mattress, bags of rubbish and some wood.
Perhaps the vessel might be useful as the Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain in the run-up to Christmas.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
anorak
21/12/2020 - 13:48
Nice to see the NWN making light of this serious problem!
Reply