Mystery of seagoing vessel at Crookham Hill

Boaty McFly tippers

A run-down boat called 'Little Gem' seems to be abandoned in a lane off Crookham Hill. Alongside the small vessel, there is a mattress, bags of rubbish and some wood. 

Perhaps the vessel might be useful as the Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain in the run-up to Christmas.

  • anorak

    21/12/2020 - 13:48

    Nice to see the NWN making light of this serious problem!

