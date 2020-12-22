Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury woman's harassment offence was racially motivated

A WOMAN convicted of harassment was motivated by racism, a court has ruled.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 9, was Samantha Gillespie.

The 49-year-old, of Parsons Close in Newbury, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Newbury on Tuesday, August 4.

However, this offence was withdrawn after magistrates ruled that her actions were racially motivated.

Instead, Ms Parsons was convicted of a racially aggravated version of the same offence.

She was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £34.