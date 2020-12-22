Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury woman's harassment offence was racially motivated

Aggravating feature found proved

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A WOMAN convicted of harassment was motivated by racism, a court has ruled.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 9, was Samantha Gillespie.

The 49-year-old, of Parsons Close in Newbury, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Newbury on Tuesday, August 4.

However, this offence was withdrawn after magistrates ruled that her actions were racially motivated.

Instead, Ms Parsons was convicted of a racially aggravated version of the same offence.

She was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £34.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • louise

    22/12/2020 - 11:43

    Surely that's the remit of the charging authority not unprofessional lay magistrates. Obviously this woke bunch see racism behind every round every corner.

    Reply

It's official - Christmas is cancelled for West Berkshire

New UK-wide Coronavirus measures announced

How and when to see the 'Christmas Star'

How and when to see the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

West Berkshire Tier 4 restrictions 'could last months'

Britain urged to scale back Christmas as announcement on Covid tiers expected

Coronavirus outbreak at council care home

Coronavirus outbreak at council care home

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33