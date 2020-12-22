Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: mother in court over truant children

Pupils failed to attend regularly

Court

A MOTHER has had to appear in court after two of her children failed to attend school regularly.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 13, was Samantha Holmes.

The 32-year-old, of Three Firs Way, Burghfield Common, admitted being the parent of two children who failed to attend regularly at The Willink School in Burghfield Common between January 3 and March 16.

The case was brought by West Berkshire Council.

Ms Holmes was made subject to a 12-month conditional discharge.

No order for costs was made but she was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £21.

