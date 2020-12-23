Former Newbury MP Richard Benyon is headed for the House of Lords

FORMER Newbury MP Richard Benyon has been recommended for a life peerage by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Benyon was the Conservative MP for Newbury from 2005 to 2019.

A Government announcement from 10 Downing Street states that, among the nominations from the leader of the Conservative Party is the “Rt Hon Sir Richard Benyon – former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and MP for Newbury”.

Mr Benyon said today (Wednesday): “I’ve got to talk to someone called the Garter King of Arms – as you do – and discuss matters with him.”

He said the Prime Minister had telephoned him to discuss the appointment and added: "The environment is a major issue and he said he wanted someone who knew a thing or two about it. It's something I'm passionate about and I'm grateful for this chance to make a difference."

Mr Benyon said he had yet to decide whether he will be known as Lord Benyon of Englefield or by another title when he enters the House of Lords.

Mr Benyon’s late father, Sir William Benyon, did not hold Government office, but was Vice Lord Lieutenant for Berkshire from 1994 and High Sheriff of Berkshire in 1995.

Life peers titles cannot be inherited, in contrast to hereditary peers. Holders may sit in the House of Lords and children of a life peer are entitled to style themselves with the prefix ‘The Honourable’, although they cannot inherit the peerage itself.