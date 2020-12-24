Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Let the bells ring out for Christmas this evening

Local communities encouraged to join doorstep event at 6pm

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Can you hear his sleigh bells yet?

A FESTIVE doorstep bell ringing event aims to bring communities together this evening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event has gone viral, with the entire nation due to take part - and even some other countries, too.

The plan is for neighbours to stand on their doorsteps ringing bells at 6pm this evening, Christmas Eve, to keep the festive spirit alive during COVID-19 restrictions.

The idea came from Mary Beggs-Reid, from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, to "end 2020 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness" in her hometown.

The idea quickly went viral, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds planning to join in at 1800 hours to help cheer Santa on his way.

If you don’t have access to a bell there are plenty of apps you can download to your phone that will make the sound for you. 

Why not take a photo of your community event and send it to us at Newburytoday.co.uik?

Send images and details to john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Merry Christmas from us all at Newbury Weekly News and newburytoday.co.uk.

