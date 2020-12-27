Thatcham motorist fined while trying to save dying man

A PARKING company has refused to cancel a charge for a motorist who tried to save a dying man.

Mother-of-two Gemma Hutt raced to the aid of the stricken man and gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until medical help arrived.

But that meant Mrs Hutt, who lives in Bowling Green Road, Thatcham, stayed longer in the West Street Car Park in Newbury than her parking ticket allowed and she received a £100 penalty charge from Euro Car Parks.

She appealed, offering proof of what had happened – but her appeal was rejected.

Mrs Hutt, 38, said: “I was told that the gentleman had passed away and I was very upset over this.

“I would have thought, considering the circumstances, that they would have waived the fine.

“£100 is a lot of money to me, especially at this time of year.

“I have two young children that expect a lot from Father Christmas.

“The gentleman collapsed near to their cameras, so they must have been able to see.”

She added: “This has caused a lot of stress to me.

“I am now on anti-depression tablets as a result and I won’t use that car park because I get very upset and have flashbacks of the situation.”

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 14.

Euro Car Parks has written back to Mrs Hutt stating: “After carefully considering the evidence provided by you we have decided to reject your appeal.”

The reason for rejecting the appeal was because Mrs Hutt had overstayed by 14 minutes – a fact that was never in dispute.

Mrs Hutt has written to Newbury MP Laura Farris for help.

Meanwhile, Euro Car Parks has warned her: “The amount is now due and the charge will be held for 14 days to allow time to make the payment.

“If payment is not received in this time, further charges will apply.”