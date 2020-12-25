Swings & Smiles nativity story soars through Giovanna Fletcher share

A THATCHAM charity has received a huge viewing of its first Christmas nativity play after picking up a celebrity endorsement.

Children at Swings & Smiles were very excited to star in the inaugural Swings & Smiles nativity, including Christmas carols performed by the children.

The charity provides support, friendship and play for children with disabilities and their families.

2020 has seen it have to make a lot of changes to how it operates and it has continually adapted to support families.

Its annual Christmas carol concert was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Swings & Smiles still wanted to spread some Christmas cheer.

The show was shared online on the Swings & Smiles social media channels, and was shared on Instagram by author and presenter Giovanna Fletcher, who won this year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get me Out of Here!

Mrs Fletcher said: “Merry Christmas to you all!!! Well done for making such a brilliant Nativity! It made me smile. Xxxx.”

The endorsement has resulted in the nativity being viewed 49,994 times on the social networking site.

Swings & Smiles’ carol concert is a chance to bring families together and celebrate all that has happened during the year, as well as to raise vital funds.

While unable to come together in person this year, the charity hopes that the virtual nativity will bring a little Christmas magic to families at home.

The nativity can be found on the charity’s social media channels or on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watchv=Ge_KhSoeF4E&feature=youtu.be

To make a donation, visit https://www.swingsandsmiles.co.uk/