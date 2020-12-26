ACE teacher retires after 40-year career

AFTER 40 years of being involved in teaching, Trinity School’s Gaynor Davies has decided to call time on her career.

Mrs Davies has been in charge of the ACE Unit at Trinity and played a big role in bringing the department over from Turnpike School when Trinity opened in 1999.

Across the course of her career at Turnpike she held the roles of co-ordinator of curriculum development, RS co-ordinator, acting head of SEND and, in 1988, she was responsible for establishing a 30-place local authority unit (the ACE Unit) for children with specific learning difficulties – dyslexia.

Under her leadership the provision at Trinity has gone from strength to strength; not only did it become renowned in the local area, it also achieved recognition further afield.

She was asked to give lectures for the British Dyslexia Association about establishing a dyslexia-friendly school and the ACE Unit has also featured in two Daily Telegraph articles, the Daily Mail, on local radio and on BBC’s Newsround.

Across the 30 years Mrs Davies has been in post, she has taught children and families to read.

She has enabled pupils to access education and do something that often for the first six years of their school life they have not been able to do.

Not only this, she has provided care and a safe space for pupils to grow and develop into successful young adults.

Executive headteacher Charlotte Wilson said: “Gaynor has played a part in establishing the very culture of our school.

“I am proud to have the ACE Unit at Trinity, providing students with the belief that if they work hard then they can achieve and doors will open for them.

“So we come to the end of an era; Gaynor we will all miss you in more ways than you know.

“We wish you the very best for your retirement; may it be happy, relaxing and fun filled.”