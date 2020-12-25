Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Merry Christmas from everyone at the Newbury Weekly News

A big thank you for all your support

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

Merry Christmas one and all!

It's been a tough year for everyone - who would've thought we'd end 2020 discussing tiers and whether we could visit this relative or that relative for Christmas. Things will undoubtedly be different today but it's important to keep safe and enjoy it as best we can. 

As is always the case, whether you’re a loyal full-length reader, a hasty headline-glancer, a notorious page skimmer, an on-the-go social media sharer, a picture-story pursuer, a passionate letter-contributor or an avid sport-page turner - we salute you. We couldn't do it without you.

This week's Newbury Weekly News was published yesterday (Thursday) as normal, and will be out next week on Thursday, December 31 - ready to usher in a hopefully much better 2021. 

Seasons greetings,

The NWN team. 

