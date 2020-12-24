Newbury MP Laura Farris welcomes post Brexit trade deal

Newbury MP Laura Farris has said the post Brexit trade deal agreed today will offer settlement to "the most divisive" issue of her life.

A post-Brexit trade deal was agreed by negotiators from the UK and the European Union after months of talks and frantic last-minute wrangling.

The deal was secured on Christmas Eve, a week before current trading arrangements expire.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen were in close contact over recent days to help get the deal over the line.

But negotiations led by the EU’s Michel Barnier and the UK’s Lord Frost continued throughout the day as final details were hammered out.

Boris Johnson said a deal reached with the European Union will help protect jobs and provide certainty to businesses.

The Prime Minister said the agreement resolves the European question which has “bedevilled” British politics for generations.

West Berkshire voted narrowly to Remain in the 2016 referendum (52 per cent).

Mrs Farris said: "This constituency narrowly voted to remain. In truth the issue is finely balanced here and it has weighed heavily with me that there are roughly equal numbers who hold passionate views on either sides of the debate.

"I always wanted an outcome that would deliver on the democratic verdict of the British people but do so in a way that would respect those who feel closely tied to our European neighbours and saddened by our pathway. I believe this kind of free trade agreement achieves that.

"This issue has been the most divisive and rancorous of my adult life. This deal offers settlement and I will be doing all I can in Parliament to bridge those divides and make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead.

"Now to get stuck into the 2,000 pages before Parliament reconvenes next week!"

Parliamentary spokesman for West Berkshire Liberal Democrats, Lee Dillon, said: "Having a deal in place will give businesses some reassurance and help with the long recovery that Covid is going to cause.

"I think if we had gone into January without an agreement in place, particularly with security and trade, we would have been in a weaker position."

Mr Dillon said that the Prime Minister saying there had been "an oven ready deal" had caused undue stress and anxiety to businesses, who had been left waiting to see what arrangements they would be trading under up to the last minute.

In a Downing Street press conference Mr Johnson said the UK had managed to “take back control” as promised in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The Prime Minister told a No 10 press conference: “We have taken back control of our laws and our destiny. We have taken back control of every jot and tittle of our regulation in a way that is complete and unfettered.

“From January 1 we are outside the customs union and outside the single market.

“British laws will be made solely by the British Parliament interpreted by British judges sitting in UK courts and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice will come to an end.”

European Commission chief Mrs von der Leyen said: “We have finally found an agreement.

“It was a long and winding road, but we have got a good deal to show for it.

“It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides.”

She said the deal meant “EU rules and standards will be respected” with “effective tools to react” if the UK side tries to undercut Brussels to seek a competitive advantage.

There will be a five-and-a-half year transition period for the fishing industry, she indicated.

And co-operation will continue on issues including climate change, energy, security and transport.

Mrs von der Leyen said she felt “quiet satisfaction” and “relief” that a deal had been concluded.

“It is time to leave Brexit behind, our future is made in Europe,” she added.