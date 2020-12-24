Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of December 24

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 2,722 - an increase of 81 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to December 19 is 294.1, with 466 cases in the seven days to December 19.

Seven-day rates are one indicator of whether an area moves up or down a Tier, with a rate of below 100 required for medium/Tier 1. The rate is calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 2,188,587, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 39,036.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 69,625.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 574.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 79,349 as of Friday, December 11.