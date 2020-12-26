ALONE AT CHRISTMAS: Christmas Day

I have discovered that cooking Christmas food for one person is absolutely exhausting. It has no merit after all. When the family is there and all are helping everything is much easier and more fun.

Part of the problem might have been that I may have inadvertently given myself a mild psychedelic experience – my eyes today were not focusing well, and there were coloured lights around the periphery of my field of vision.

I had put a twig full of bay leaves from the garden into the chicken stock that the ham would cook in. Then I used this ham and chicken stock to make a ginger, carrot and leek soup. The bayleaves went in too, and all simmered nicely for an hour or so, until ready for liquidising. It smelt wonderful.

The Bamix did an excellent although rather noisy job. It seemed to be wrestling with something. I realised to my horror that I had forgotten to remove the twig of bayleaves. Frantic searching on the internet was inconclusive – bayleaves were considered hallucinogenic in Ancient Greece, but there’s no evidence now. Some bayleaves are poisonous and some not, it depends on the type of laurel. How could anyone know what type their decades-old laurel was?

All sources recommended removing bayleaves after cooking.

I tasted the soup. Absolutely delicious. So I had a huge bowl and decided not to worry any more.

On Christmas Day my cooking progressed erratically, there were interruptions from family group calls from different time zones. We were reaping a whirlwind caused by smartphone refuseniks, but everyone was learning fast. Even my brother, who when he first called me on WhatsApp said severely ‘who are you and what are you doing on my phone?

Was it the interruptions or the bayleaf soup that caused me to drop the half-cooked turkey roll on the floor? I may never know.

It went back in the oven to sterilise, and all was fine.

There was so much clearing up afterwards I have to conclude that half a bottle of Champagne and some smoked salmon and good cheese would be perfectly acceptable for a lone Christmas lunch in the modern world.

Tomorrow and the day after there will opportunities for us all to hone our phone communication skills, as we grow more ambitious with the international multi time-zoned group calls. But I definitely won’t be cooking at the same time.