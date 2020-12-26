Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Storm Bella set to hit West Berkshire: Wind weather warning issued

Yellow alert

Yellow wind warning in place for tomorrow

A Met Office weather warning is in place for West Berkshire as storms are expected to hit the region.

Very strong winds are forecast late today (December 26) and on Sunday morning (December 27) as Storm Bella passes over.

A yellow warning for wind is in place from 3pm today (Saturday) until 12pm tomorrow. 

Some roads and bridges may close, and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. 

There may be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Drivers are urged to take care. 

