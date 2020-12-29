Reading Magistrates' Court: Shaw man guilty of attacking woman

A SHAW man has been convicted of attacking a woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 8, was Tom Leahy.

The 22-year-old, of Tamworth Drive, denied assaulting Henrietta Kilminster by beating her in Thatcham on Saturday, May 2.

But magistrates did not believe his account and convicted him following a trial.

They ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Mr Leahy was meanwhile released on conditional bail.