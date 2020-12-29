Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Shaw man guilty of attacking woman

Defendant convicted following trial

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A SHAW man has been convicted of attacking a woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 8, was Tom Leahy.

The 22-year-old, of Tamworth Drive, denied assaulting Henrietta Kilminster by beating her in Thatcham on Saturday, May 2.

But magistrates did not believe his account and convicted him following a trial.

They ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an ‘all options’ basis, including custody.

Mr Leahy was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Motorist fined while trying to save dying man

Motorist fined while trying to save dying man

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of December 28

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of December 28

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of December 26

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of December 26

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of December 27

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases as of December 27

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33