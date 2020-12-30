West Berkshire Council challenged to ban Vine & Craven and other hunts

ANTI-foxhunting campaigners have challenged West Berkshire Council to ban trail hunting on its land.

In the past few weeks, six of Britain’s biggest landowners have banned trail hunting in response to a criminal investigation into secret webinars at which hunt masters discussed creating “smokescreens” and avoiding being accused of illegal activity.

These include the National Trust, United Utilities and Forestry England, as have councils in Cambridge and Cheshire

Ramsbury Estates Limited has also banned the Vine & Craven Hunt from its land.

Police launched an investigation after footage of the meetings was made public.

The letter to West Berkshire Council from League Against Cruel Sports chief executive Andy Knott states: “In light of these revelations, and the ongoing police investigation, I am writing to seek confirmation that trail hunting, exempt hunting and hound exercise will not be allowed on council land this festive season.

“The ‘smokescreen’ of trail hunting has allowed fox hunting to continue, despite it being banned in 2005, with animals fleeing for their life in terror before being torn to shreds and killed.

“Despite the ban, and a national lockdown, the League Against Cruel Sports has already received more than 300 reports of suspected illegal hunting for the 2020/21 season.

“In light of these new allegations, those who allow hunting to take place on their land may be viewed as being complicit in supporting illegal activity.

“Major public landowners such as the National Trust, Forestry England and United Utilities have already taken action to suspend the hunts from their land.

“You would not be the first council to take a stand.”

The letter continues: “On December 9, Peterborough passed a motion ‘to do everything within its legal powers to prevent trail hunting, exempt hunting, hound exercise and hunt meets on its land’.

“It is not the first to do so, and it won’t be the last.

“With the webinars dispelling the myth of trail hunting, tensions are running high in the countryside.

“Boxing Day meets are already a potential flashpoint, so preventing the hunts from using council land would defuse tension over the festive season.

“I am very keen to see your response on this and seek confirmation that trail hunting, exempt hunting and hound exercise will not be allowed on council land this festive season.”

West Berkshire Council has not responded to a request for a comment.