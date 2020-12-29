Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of December 29

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 3,141 - an increase of 100 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to December 24 is 335.8, with 532 cases in the seven days to December 24.

Seven-day rates are one indicator of whether an area moves up or down a Tier, with a rate of below 100 required for medium/Tier 1. The rate is calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government has said that figures over the Christmas period will be reported differently.

UK cases and deaths will be updated every day, with the following changes:

England: data updated daily

Northern Ireland: no data on 24–28 December

Scotland: no deaths data on 25–28 December and 1–4 January

Wales: no data on 25 December and 1 January

The Government said: "UK totals for each day will reflect the sum of the nations which reported data. Cases and deaths that would have been reported during these periods are likely to instead be reported on the following days.

"As a result, any changes to published data should be interpreted with caution during this period, as they may be a result of changes to reporting schedules."

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 2,382,865, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 53,135.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 71,567.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 414.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 79,351 as of Friday, December 11.