ALONE AT CHRISTMAS: Diary Day 7

Tuesday, December 29

On waking this morning I knew that in spite of my fears, it was essential to open a window, or I would die simply from a lack of oxygen. The cold air blew in refreshingly from the wintry garden. On reflection, I realised it was unlikely that clouds of coronavirus would be waiting nearby, ready to rush in through a window at the first opportunity. Even the new fast moving ones.

Mid morning I had a phone call from the hospital. I assumed it was another reminder for my telephone consultation with haematology scheduled for Thursday. The results of a scan (part of a regular check up) had shown enlarged lymph nodes and spleen, and this was to be a follow up. But the voice asked me to come into the hospital instead, and ‘would that be all right?’

I heard myself say cheerfully: ‘Yes, that would be fine.’ Knowing that hospital appointments are valuable, it came out automatically.

And then: ‘But is it safe in hospital?’

I had reason to ask, as my niece, a trainee nurse in a different hospital, is recovering at the moment from a very unpleasant attack of Covid that she caught at work, despite all the protective gear.

The voice continued: ‘Yes absolutely, we have all the systems in place now, it’s the safest place you could be.’ She spoke further, and it sounded more and more like a lovely trip to the Brecon Beacons.

However, she was working in my interest, and I am reconciled to breaking my self isolation, and going by train to Reading on Thursday. If I need treatment, it may be my last chance for many months.

Later, I got a message from a former neighbour who is back at work for one day. She was going to spend her lunch hour shopping for those at home alone, and asked if she could get anything for me.

The bag that she brought was too heavy for just the bread and milk I had asked for. She had been reading my Newburytoday Christmas diary, and was kindly replacing my greed-depleted snack store as well. Even more valuable than the cake and wine is the feeling of being remembered when alone. Newbury is a very kind place.