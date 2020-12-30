Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Met Office weather warning for West Berkshire - snow and ice forecast

Potential disruption as temperatures plummet

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

Snow and ice predicted for Newbury

A weather warning has been issued for West Berkshire - with snow and ice forecast from 10am this morning (Wednesday).

The yellow warning is in place from 10am today until 6am tomorrow morning (Thursday).

The Met Office has said there is a 'small chance of disruption from snow and ice'.

It added that there is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.

In addition, it warns that there is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

