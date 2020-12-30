Royal Berkshire Hospital acting CEO thanks community

THE acting chief executive of Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust has penned a special message reflecting on the past 12 months and thanking the community for its support as a difficult year draws to a close.

Nicky Lloyd said that although the coronavirus pandemic had generated some huge and unfamiliar challenges, it has meant that communities and the NHS have been seen at their very best.

Ms Lloyd said: “You may have experienced for the first time concerns about your or your family’s physical and mental health, uncertainty over your job and livelihood and may be worried about your children’s education and futures.

“But in the midst of such difficult times, we have seen some amazing acts of kindness, with communities coming together to support the vulnerable and lonely, and tens of thousands of people showing their support for each other and the NHS.

“The clapping for carers, rainbow pictures and overwhelming donations of homemade masks, gowns, food and support have touched all of us who work and volunteer at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

“In many areas, neighbours have rallied round those who are living on their own or in need of help with day to day living.

“These community spirited actions are helping many to stay well and out of hospital, and are helping to reduce the spread of infection by keeping vulnerable people shielded.”

With the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine now approved, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine already being rolled out, Ms Lloyd expressed her hope that 2021 would be much improved.

She added: “We are heading into 2021 with hope in our hearts as we see the roll out of the Covid vaccine to those over 80 years of age and care home staff.

“With more vaccine supplies on the way soon, we are looking forward to the roll out of the vaccine programme to give protection for the rest of the population.

“I’d like to wish you all a safe and peaceful New Year.”