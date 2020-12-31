Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approval 'fantastic news' for West Berkshire

THE leader of West Berkshire Council has hailed the approval of a new Covid-19 vaccine as a ‘game-changer’ in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with cases in the district continuing to rise at an alarming rate, Lynne Doherty has warned against complacency and urged people to continue following the rules.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was yesterday (Wednesday) approved for use in the UK, with the first doses due to be given as soon as Monday.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses – enough to vaccinate 50 million people.

This will cover the entire population, when combined with the full order of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Newbury MP Laura Farris said: “This is absolutely fantastic news for West Berkshire and a pivotal moment in our fight against the virus.

“The vaccine is effective, affordable and easy to administer. I know many GP surgeries and local pharmacies who are poised to take it up and the first supply is expected next week.”

In her column in last week’s Newbury Weekly News, Mrs Farris said that Newbury Racecourse would also be converted into a vaccination centre, with an anticipated start date of January 11.

However, the racecourse was unable to confirm or deny whether this was the case when asked by the NWN.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was designed in early 2020, tested on the first volunteer in April and has since been through large-scale clinical trials involving thousands of people.

It is the second jab to be approved in the UK after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was given the go-ahead earlier this month.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, which needs ultra-cold storage at -70C, the Oxford-AstraZeneca can be stored in a standard fridge so will be easier to deliver to care homes and GP surgeries.

Speaking to the NWN, Mrs Doherty said: “I’m absolutely delighted by the news.

“I think it’s going to make for an easier and faster rollout of vaccinations.

“Some of our local GPs had concerns about the logistics of rolling out the Pfizer vaccine but I think this Oxford-AstraZaneca vaccine takes away a lot of those concerns.

“It’s brilliant that we now have opportunity to get so many people vaccinated so quickly.

“It’s hopefully a complete game-changer. It certainly changes the narrative.”

However, Mrs Doherty added: “Despite this good news, we cannot afford to be complacent.

“Cases are still rising here and I would urge everyone to act sensibly on New Year’s Eve, follow the rules and not mix with other households.”

There had been 3,141 cumulative lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire as of Tuesday.

West Berkshire’s seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to December 24 was 335.8, with 532 cases in the seven days to December 24.

On Tuesday, 53,135 new Covid cases were recorded in the UK – the highest single day rise since mass testing began – as well as 414 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.