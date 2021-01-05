Newbury Extinction Rebellion members donate items to West Berks Foodbank

MEMBERS of Newbury’s Extinction Rebellion group took a break from protesting about inaction over climate change to support West Berks Foodbank’s Christmas appeal.

The foodbank, which has seen a huge increase in inquiries and referrals during the Covid-19 outbreak, created a ‘reverse advent calendar’ this winter.

Instead of people receiving a gift each day, like they would with a conventional advent calendar, the foodbank asked people to box up and donate a different item of food each day instead.

Every day of the calendar featured a different suggested food that could be donated.

It featured ‘staple’ foods such as tinned fruit, soup and cereal, as well as Christmas treats, including Christmas biscuits and mince pies.

Extinction Rebellion member Claire Willsher, a psychotherapist from Hermitage, said: “We do what we do because we want to protect and help people, and now, more than ever, people need as much help as they can get.

“Under normal circumstances we would be raising awareness of the climate crisis and protesting over the Government’s inaction to effectively tackle the rising carbon emissions.

“But these are not normal circumstances.

“Covid has limited our ability to protest so we thought we would use our energy to support our local community.

“Over the last month, we have run an appeal in support of West Berks Foodbank’s ‘reverse advent calendar’.

“We thought this was a good time for all of us to come together to help those most in need.

“The people of Newbury did not disappoint. Your generosity was astounding.

“Being the sixth richest nation in the world, we should not need foodbanks, but sadly we do.

“Many people are struggling right now, and we were grateful to do something to help those most in need at this difficult time.

“We would also like to thank the army of volunteers that keep the foodbank going all year round.”