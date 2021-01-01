Caring Owen's £3,000 gift to Newbury's homeless

A REMARKABLE 11-year-old boy has raised nearly £3,000 to be put towards care packages for homeless people.

Owen Lobb, from Newbury, was sad to see three homeless people outside in the cold while on a walk through the town and decided that he needed to do something to help.

After doing some research, Owen learned that the homeless and rough sleepers are already supported by charities like Newbury Soup Kitchen and Loose Ends.

But he decided that he still wanted to do his bit to help by giving those in need a gift box of essential items – such as thermal underwear, gloves and a head torch – to help them through the cold winter days and nights and to let them know that they are thought of.

He started a JustGiving page with £50 of his own money that he had earned through walking his grandmother’s dogs, and set a target of £250.

Owen’s school, St Mark’s CoE Primary School in Cold Ash, then publicised his campaign and the amount raised soon grew to £1,500 after generous parents, friends and family chipped in.

Costa Coffee then offered to match the amount raised, taking the total up to £3,000.

Owen then put together 20 care packages and took them to the soup kitchen, and gave the money left over to the charity.

Owen, who is in Year 6, said he had been inspired to do something after offering homeless people cakes and coffee.

He said: “Once we got back home and gave it to them, I said when I’m older I want to set up a charity for homeless people.

“My mum said I didn’t have to wait, why didn’t I start doing things now?

“We’ve been working with the soup kitchen and we went and visited them early in the fundraising and they’ve been giving us advice.

“We made 20 care packages and delivered them to Meryl [Praill, of the soup kitchen] and the outreach team.

“I feel happy because I didn’t think I’d reach that much at first and everyone helped me.”

Owen was then mentioned in school assembly to discuss what he’d done.

He added: “My teacher had a quiet word with me and they said they’d mention me in the assembly.

“It was a bit embarrassing, but it gave me a heart-warming feeling.”

Proud father Russell said he’d been left stunned by everyone’s generosity.

He said: “It’s been amazing how generous people have been – people who we haven’t heard from for years and years.

“It’s been great to see people get behind Owen and the biggest thing for Owen is that it’s going to the people who need it most.

“Owen is now keen to work with Meryl and maybe go into his school for talks on why people are homeless and what can be done to help them.

“I’m absolutely proud – it’s all came about through his kind and caring nature.

“When he saw the people on the street he’s run with it.

“He’s really driven this and me and his mum are really proud of what he’s achieved.

“It’s a nice, feel-good thing when people need it.”