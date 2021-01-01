Sungrove Farm in East End recommended for approval

PLANS to build a commercial garden centre-style development in East End have been recommended for approval.

Emily von Opel is planning to demolish a 1980s farmhouse on Sungrove Farm and construct a new building, housing a farm and gift shop, bakery, plant nursery, café and education space.

The scheme will go before Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council development control committee on January 13 for a final decision.

Borough councillor for East Woodhay Clive Sanders told the Newbury Weekly News that the application has been recommended for approval by planning officers, but the officers’ report on the project won’t be published until January 6.

The scheme by Mrs von Opel – who lives opposite the site in the Malverleys – has split opinion since it was unveiled in 2019.

Original plans had to be downsized after a backlash by local residents, and the revised plans have similarly polarised villagers.

East Woodhay Parish Council supported the application by five votes to four in a meeting last December, before concerns from the North Wessex Downs AONB about the scheme’s effect on the countryside caused the council to perform a U-turn.