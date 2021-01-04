Former Newbury College student takes career to new heights

A FORMER Newbury College student is helping to redefine the term ‘air mail’ as he takes his career as a flight operations engineer to new heights.

Luke Penny, who studied creative media production at the college, now works for Skyports, which has teamed up with Royal Mail and deployed Mr Penny and his colleagues to Scotland as they made the UK’s first drone package delivery.

Royal Mail said it was the first step in its drone programme, which is aimed at making it easier to serve rural locations.

The team will be redeployed again in the New Year to deliver medical supplies to some of the UK’s most remote islands.

Mr Penny completed his college studies last summer, and his passion for drone photography was encouraged by his course leader Julian Bellmont.

Mr Bellmont said: “Luke was always a very keen and enthusiastic student.

“He was able to use his creativity to solve problems and come up with some innovative work.”