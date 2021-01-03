Thatcham's Kennet School donates more than 2,000 meals to West Berkshire Food Bank

KENNET School pupils have shown their support for the community by donating an item each to the West Berks Foodbank.

Pupils at the Thatcham school were asked to take in at least one item to demonstrate the Christmas spirit and managed to fill more than 76 crates with donations, which equated to 1,033.6kg in weight and 2,171 meals.

West Berks Foodbank manager Fran Chamings said: “This is an amazing donation from the pupils and staff at Kennet School.

“The ongoing coronavirus and tier restrictions continue to make life difficult for many in our area.

“Donations such as this are vital in helping us support local people over the festive period and into 2021.

“We are extremely grateful to all those involved in this fantastic effort.”

Tutors have been discussing the importance of giving at Christmas, community spirit and the effects of food poverty in personal and social education (PSE) sessions, as well as writing letters to vulnerable members of the community who may have had to shield extensively due to the pandemic.

Headteacher Gemma Piper said: “UK food banks have faced unprecedented demand for food parcels due to Covid.

“As a school, at the heart of the community, it is important to play our part and give something back to those who may be struggling, particularly at this time of year.

“Our Kennet community, pupils, parents, staff and governors, are always willing to help.”