West Berkshire Council has Christmas all wrapped up

WEST Berkshire Council has said thank you to residents for helping to wrap up Christmas for those in need.

Council chairman Graham Pask (Con, Bucklebury) said: “We were bowled over by the generous donations for our Community Santa and Giving Tree campaigns, which will provide gifts for people who have been experiencing hardship due to Covid-19 and to victims of domestic abuse and their families respectively.

“Buying those gifts locally has also helped to support local shops and retailers who have also had a difficult year.

“We’re delighted to announce that in total over 100 gifts have been provided for Community Santa and 180 for Giving Tree.”

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, this year’s campaign was done entirely online, allowing people to select a digital label.

The label gave them information on the person they were buying for.

The information was anonymised and gifts were delivered to the council’s offices in Newbury where Santa and West Berkshire Council elves packed and delivered them to recipients.

Mr Pask said: “This will make such a difference to so many people.

“Small gestures can make a huge difference to those who have experienced the devastating impact of domestic abuse or are struggling during Covid-19.

“I hope the gifts will help to reassure the recipients of both Giving Tree and Community Santa that there are people in our community that care.”

“Year on year we are surprised by the generosity of local people.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to be able to deliver the exceptionally generous Giving Tree and Community Santa gifts and we can’t thank everyone enough for playing the most important part in helping us to wrap up Christmas for those in need.”