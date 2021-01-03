Local folk donate whopping £420,000 to Greenham Trust coronavirus appeal

GENEROUS West Berkshire folk have stumped up a whopping £420,000 since Greenham Trust launched its Coronavirus Emergency Appeal in March.

The donations came from private individuals and businesses and has enabled funding to be given to the following organisations which help those impacted by the virus:

* £48,688 to Fair Close Centre (Age UK) for the continuation and expansion of the meals on wheels service and a further £14,358 to equip the on-site restaurant and to make it Covid-19 secure.

* £40,559 to Newbury Community Resource Centre to provide essential household goods to families in need and a further £18,244 for telephone support, food parcels and other deliveries.

* £12,708 to Dingley’s Promise for remote support, activity packs and learning tools for children with disabilities and their families.

* £7,246 to Loose Ends for food and food container to provide hot food for local homeless people.

* £5,000 for the core costs of Younger People with Dementia to enable them to support their members remotely during the pandemic.

* £4,662 to Age Concern Hampshire for Emergency Food Parcels for vulnerable residents in North Hampshire.

* £3,500 to No. 5 Young People for urgent telephone support and counselling for young people struggling with mental health issues during the pandemic.

* £3,143 to FLAGDV for a contribution to salary costs for additional time preventing and dealing with domestic abuse exacerbated during lockdown.

Grants up to £1,000 have also been made to 42 local organisations including Thatcham Methodist Church (activity packs for isolated elderly residents), Crossroads Care (perspex screens), West Berks Community Baby Bank (nappies for families in need), Home-Start West Berkshire (hardship fund and doorstep support service), Royal School for the Blind (contact-free activity sessions, gardening equipment and technology) and West Berks Foodbank (food for Zippos circus team and performers).

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “Thanks to the amazing generosity of people across West Berkshire and North Hampshire, more than £425,000 has already been raised from public support, companies, trusts and foundations.

“By donating to our appeal, you are helping a wide range of local organisations and their countless volunteers who are working flat out to reach vulnerable and elderly people at this incredibly challenging time.

“There is still more to do and we would welcome more donations; Greenham Trust is matching an additional £200,000 on this appeal, so every £1 you give becomes £2 to help people most affected by the pandemic here in our local community. Thank you.”

If you would like to help, go to the following page on The Good Exchange and Greenham Trust will match every £1 you give: https://bit.ly/3rt6ARq

Local charitable organisations whose beneficiaries have been impacted by Covid-19 are also welcome to apply for a grant by registering their organisation and creating a fundraising project on The Good Exchange online funding and crowdfunding platform here: https://bit.ly/34GELLQ