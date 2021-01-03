Newbury law firm Gardner Leader's knitting project for care homes

A TIGHT-knit team at a Newbury law firm have been busy crafting gifts for care home residents this Christmas.

Lawyers Jade Taylor, Sarah Sharpin and four other members of staff at Gardner Leader came up with the charitable initiative via the staff wellbeing group Evolve.

Ms Taylor, who led the knitting project, found inspiration from her involvement with the Thatcham Dementia Forum that helps organisations in becoming dementia-friendly.

The idea came after West Berkshire Council public health officer Sue Butterworth contacted staff for ideas on how to keep isolated care home residents connected to the community during lockdown.

The team of six knitters then began creating gifts aimed at those living with dementia in care homes, including bed or slipper socks, scented Christmas decorations and personalised handkerchiefs.

The group also knitted fidget blankets to provide sensory stimulation for those with dementia.

Dementia Friendly West Berkshire spokeswoman Victoria Rowland, said: “Gardner Leader has worked hand in hand with [us] and a number of care homes in the area to provide much-needed Christmas gifts for residents.

“Skills from the Gardner Leader team have been used to create some beautiful gifts.

“This partnership is a perfect example of how businesses can think outside the box to make a real difference to lonely residents in their local area.”

The knitters are creating gifts for more than 44 residents across two care homes and hope the demand continues to grow over the festive period so they can keep creating and donating.

Each handcrafted item will have a note attached to it from the person who made it and the team will also be donating any extra items as part of care packages that are being produced by one of the care homes for local vulnerable people living alone.