Royal Berkshire Hospital suspends non-urgent surgery to ease pressure

Changes are being made at the Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH) to help ease pressure on staff and services following an increase in Covid-positive patients over the last week.

All non-urgent elective cases at the Reading hospital will be paused for the next two weeks, apart from cancer, urgent care and endoscopy procedures.

The changes apply to the RBH site only – the West Berkshire Community Hospital, Townlands and Prince Charles Eye Unit will not be affected.

The move is in line with national requests to pause elective work and redeploy staff to other key service areas.

In a statement the hospital said: "Whilst there is added pressure due to the rise in positive cases, the hospital is under control and is maintaining hot and cold areas throughout the site to help manage the demand.

"The situation is being monitored regularly to ensure patients and staff are kept safe and infection control measures are followed. We are working hard to ensure safety for all patients and if you are invited for a planned appointment, it is absolutely safe to do so and we are here and want to help."

Visiting is allowed in exceptional circumstances only, with the agreement of the ward manager.

The hospital said that the restrictions were in place to protect everyone at the hospital.

"We appreciate this may be difficult for families, and encourage people to forward cards and letters to patients via the PALS team who will arrange delivery," the hospital said.

In some cases, phone and virtual visits can be accommodated and these can be organised with the ward manager.

The RBH reminded people attending hospital of the importance of the hands, face and space rules.

It said there were alternative healthcare options available, including the Walk-in Centre, GPs, pharmacist and NHS online, where appropriate.

Anyone feeling unwell and are not sure which service they need can contact NHS 111 for advice.

"It’s important we do all we can to ease pressure on our services and teams so we are able to treat those in most need of urgent care," the hospital said.