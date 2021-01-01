Residents in Newbury street turn the lights on the for festive period

A STREET in Newbury helped spread Christmas joy with a socially-distanced singalong.

Residents of Sorrel Close turned on the festive lights and took part in carol singing to raise spirits in the community on the evening of Sunday, December 20.

Sarah-Lee Renaut took part in the event and said it was the perfect way to lift the spirits of the neighbours after a difficult year.

She said: “There are quite a few people on our road who live on their own and are devastated they can’t see people [because of the restrictions].

“I think it cheered everyone up and everybody afterwards said how glad they were that we did something.”

The neighbours have been taking part in different activities during lockdown and it has brought them closer together.

“We have been doing stuff since March,” said Mrs Renaut. “We started off doing the usual clapping and then we started dancing on our doorsteps.

“It has brought everyone closer together because I have lived here for 14 years and I didn’t really know anyone and now everybody knows everyone.”