Man left with life-threatening injuries following collision in Kingsclere

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing to the public for information following a serious collision in Kingsclere.

The incident occurred around 2pm today (Thursday) in Swan Street.

A silver Nissan Qashqai ran into a man in his 40s.

The pedestrian became trapped between the Nissan and another vehicle, suffering injuries the Constabulary has described as potentially life-threatening.

He has been taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

Closures were put in place by attending officers.

As of 6pm, these have been lifted.

Anybody who witnessed the collision - or who has potentially relevant information - should contact police on 101, quoting 44200501176.