Man left with life-threatening injuries following collision in Kingsclere

Man left with life-threatening injuries following collision
Thu, 31 Dec 2020
Hampshire Constabulary are appealing to the public for information following a serious collision in Kingsclere.
The incident occurred around 2pm today (Thursday) in Swan Street.
A silver Nissan Qashqai ran into a man in his 40s.
The pedestrian became trapped between the Nissan and another vehicle, suffering injuries the Constabulary has described as potentially life-threatening.
He has been taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.
Closures were put in place by attending officers.
As of 6pm, these have been lifted.
Anybody who witnessed the collision - or who has potentially relevant information - should contact police on 101, quoting 44200501176.
