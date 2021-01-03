Vaccination update from Newbury MP

Newbury MP Laura Farris yesterday (Saturday) posted a statement on Facebook updating the West Berkshire public on the coronavirus vaccine rollout locally.

With the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine now authorised for use in the UK, she said that progress can be expected over the coming months.

Mrs Farris MP said: "At present, I am told by West Berkshire's NHS Chair of Commissioning Group that Newbury Racecourse is set to open its doors on 11 January to administer the Pfizer vaccine to the community.

"However, from discussions I have had with GP surgeries and pharmacies, many of these are likely to be offering the Oxford vaccine on their premises as soon as it is available.

"I am speaking to Nadhim Zahawi, the Minister responsible for the vaccine rollout, on Monday and will update you as soon as I have further information."

Local GPs and medical authorities are also anticipating that developments will move fast.

The Downland Practice - which serves the Compton and Chieveley communities - believes that it will be able to start offering vaccinations later this month.

Clinics still need to be organised, although dozens of volunteers have offered their assistance.