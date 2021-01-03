Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Downland Practice joins mass vaccination at Newbury Racecourse

Surgery collaborating with other services to rollout vaccine

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Downland Practice part of mass vaccination effort at Newbury Racecourse

The Downland Practice has backed the decision to rollout the coronavirus vaccine locally at Newbury Racecourse, and has asked for volunteers to help.

The Chieveley-based surgery is part of a team of practices organising a mass vaccination at the site, expected to get under way on January 11.

They tweeted:

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 1

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 1

Weather warning issued for West Berkshire

Weather warning issued for West Berkshire

Man left with life-threatening injuries following collision

Police appeal following serious Kingsclere collision

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 2

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 2

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33