Downland Practice joins mass vaccination at Newbury Racecourse

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 3
Sun, 03 Jan 2021
The Downland Practice has backed the decision to rollout the coronavirus vaccine locally at Newbury Racecourse, and has asked for volunteers to help.
The Chieveley-based surgery is part of a team of practices organising a mass vaccination at the site, expected to get under way on January 11.
They tweeted:
To clarify our position. We are part of the team of practices organising a mass vaccination site at the Racecourse so will be up and ready with all the others on the 11th. https://t.co/5dKvBK1ypc— Downland Practice (@DownlandGP) January 3, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News