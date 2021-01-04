Newburytoday top 10 Instagram hits of 2020

Take a look at the top 10 Instagram hits last year.

Remember to follow us and tag us in any photos you take this year.

So we start with 10th place, A very quiet turning on of the Christmas lights with 349 likes.

In 9th, Newbury Fire station and Ambulance station clapping for the NHS with 357 likes.

In 8th, a different angle of St Nicolas Church in Newbury with 369 likes.

In 7th place, Newbury Town Hall with the lovely town Christmas tree with 390 likes.

In 6th, it is the poppy field in Yattendon with 394 likes.

In 5th place, it is the Red Arrows with 407 likes.

In 4th place, a view from Beacon Hill towards Highclere Castle in Autumn with 466 likes.

Here's the top 3...

So in 3rd place, it is Northbrook Street bridge with 495 likes.

in 2nd place, everyone's favourite Newbury man, Sammy, working hard to keep our streets clean, with 526 likes.

And in 1st place with 540 likes its 82-year-old veteran Pete Smith, laying a wreath on Remembrance Sunday in Newbury in memory of his 6 brothers who all served in the Armed Forces.

Follow us on Newburytoday Instagram to see more photos from around the area.