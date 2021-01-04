Reading Magistrates' Court: Woman given domestic violence protection from Newbury man

A WOMAN has been given an order to protect her from domestic violence from a Newbury man.

Thames Valley Police made an application for a Domestic Violence Protection Order against Ryan Peter Kingston of Bronte Rise.

The 29-year-old did not attend the hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 22 last year.

However, the court heard, in accordance with Section 27 of the Crime and Security Act 2010, a police constable had served notice on Mr Kingston two days previously.

The court granted the order, which “prohibits Ryan Kingston from molesting Sherrie Howe.”

Specifically he must not threaten Ms Howe with the use of violence or threaten to cause damage to any of her property.

Nor must he behave in a way that would cause her to fear violence or act in an aggressive, threatening or abusive manner towards her.

The order will be in force for 28 days.